Carolina Beach Pier to host Surf Dog Experience

Surf Dog Experience promotional image
Surf Dog Experience promotional image(OCEAN EVENTS USA)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Pier is set to host the seventh annual Surf Dog Experience on Saturday, May 20.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the pier and has included 227 dogs to date. The rain date is Sunday, May 21.

You can bring a dog to surf with the Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue Team, with you or hang-20 alone. Ocean Events USA will provide life jackets and soft-top surfboards.

Half of the $30 registration cost will benefit Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue. You can learn more on the Surf Dog Experience website.

