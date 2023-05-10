Cape Fear Community Land Trust hosts wall-raising to grow affordable housing in NHC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The non-profit Cape Fear Community Land Trust hosted a wall-raising of a home to help increase affordable housing on Tuesday, May 9.

The house, on Mearest Street, will be available for a potential buyer that can meet the income limits of 80% of the average median income or lower.

Organizers say the home still doesn’t have an owner and should be ready by September for someone who really needs it.

“This is just one house at a time that we’re able to do, but it’s one more house. We will sell this at below market value to a homeowner, or family. It is handicap adaptable. It’s a three-bedroom, two-bath and it’s a nice little sustainable home,” Paul Stavovy of Cape Fear Community Land Trust said.

To learn more about how to qualify for this home or future homes, visit Cape Fear Community Land Trust’s Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.