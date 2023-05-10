Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boiling Spring Lakes Commissioners discuss ways to cut costs on dam restoration

Officials view damage to a dam in Boiling Spring Lakes
Officials view damage to a dam in Boiling Spring Lakes(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes City Manager Gordon Hargrove spoke to commissioners on ways to potentially cut costs on dam restoration efforts at a special meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

The city has been working for years to get funding together to repair four dams damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners learn more about bids for dam reconstruction project
Brunswick Co. approves agreement with Boiling Spring Lakes for dam repairment

Hargrove noted that value engineering is not a contract negotiation, but a way of determining where savings can be found in a given project. He also thanked Schnabel Engineering, McGill Engineering and Sequoia Services, LLC for their part in the value engineering process.

Initial estimates put the total project cost at $59 million. But with cut costs thanks to the value engineering process, Hargrove says they’re looking at an estimate closer to $56.2 million, including $2.8 million in engineering costs accrued so far.

These include extending the line of disturbance at Sanford Dam, reducing the overlap of cutoff panels from 24 to 12 inches, having the city help handle traffic control, removing camera equipment and agreements with McGill and Schnabel to reduce the cost based on a 30-month completion timeline.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

Latest News

The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Live Oak Bank...
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss concert postponed to May 15
People walk at a previous Relay for Life
American Cancer Society to host Relay for Life fundraiser
Southport business makes donation to Saint Jude Children's Hospital
Southport business pays tribute to late employee with donation to St. Jude
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Temporary water service interruption in Whiteville to occur Monday