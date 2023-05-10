Boiling Spring Lakes Commissioners discuss ways to cut costs on dam restoration

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes City Manager Gordon Hargrove spoke to commissioners on ways to potentially cut costs on dam restoration efforts at a special meeting on Wednesday, May 10.

The city has been working for years to get funding together to repair four dams damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Hargrove noted that value engineering is not a contract negotiation, but a way of determining where savings can be found in a given project. He also thanked Schnabel Engineering, McGill Engineering and Sequoia Services, LLC for their part in the value engineering process.

Initial estimates put the total project cost at $59 million. But with cut costs thanks to the value engineering process, Hargrove says they’re looking at an estimate closer to $56.2 million, including $2.8 million in engineering costs accrued so far.

These include extending the line of disturbance at Sanford Dam, reducing the overlap of cutoff panels from 24 to 12 inches, having the city help handle traffic control, removing camera equipment and agreements with McGill and Schnabel to reduce the cost based on a 30-month completion timeline.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.