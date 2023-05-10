Senior Connect
American Cancer Society to host Relay for Life fundraiser

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the country, and next weekend the American Cancer Society will hold the Relay for Life on Saturday, May 20, to combat it.

Organizers for the relay say they hope many people will attend this year’s event.

“One in three people are affected by cancer every year,” Richard Averitte, Executive Director of ACS, said. “Relay for Life is an event where we gather survivors of cancer, we remember the folks we lost, but also we appreciate the caregivers. A lot of people don’t think about that, the social workers, the nurses, the doctors, the spouses, the children, and it’s a gathering of us to raise funds for our mission to end cancer as we know it forever.”

The relay will be held at Hoggard High School in the Sheila Boles gymnasium at 5 p.m. The Salty Dogs will provide music, and the event will have food trucks, cornholes and games.

At 6 p.m., the walk will begin. A luminaria will take place at 8 p.m., where lights line the gymnasium to remember those that have died from cancer.

“The relay has been reimagined the last few years,” Averitte said. “Historically it’s been a walk over twenty-four hours, but it’s a little more compact, and it’s more energetic inside the stadium.”

To register for the relay or donate to ACS, visit here.

