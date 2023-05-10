Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

$25 tickets available for several local shows for Live Nation Concert Week

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All-in tickets for several local shows will be sold from now to Tuesday, May 16, for $25 as part of Live Nation Concert Week.

“From May 10th to the 16th, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the list of participating events. Once you select the event you are interested in, look for the ‘Concert Week Promotion’ ticket type. Add the ticket(s) to your cart, and proceed to checkout,” states the Live Nation FAQ.

The $25 price tag includes all fees before taxes.

Local participating concerts include:

Live Oak Bank Pavilion:

  • Boyz II Men on Friday, May 26
  • Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour on Friday, June 16
  • Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Ziggy Marley on Thursday, June 22
  • Riley Green on Thursday, July 13
  • Barenaked Ladies on Friday, July 14
  • Masters of the Mic on Saturday, Aug. 19
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band on Thursday, Sept. 7

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater:

  • Rival Sons: The Darkfighter Tour on Sunday, May 21
  • Futurebirds on Saturday, June 3
  • Rodrigo y Gabriela on Friday, June 23
  • Straight No Chaser on Tuesday, June 27
  • flipturn on Thursday, June 29
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on Friday, July 7
  • Mat Kearney on Saturday, July 8
  • Allen Stone on Tuesday, July 11
  • Tommy Emmanuel on Wednesday, July 19
  • Keler Williams’ Grateful Grass with The Hillbenders on Saturday, Sept. 9

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Road reopened after five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

Latest News

Jack Jack 180 plays during the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series
See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series
The Wailers is set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 14
Reggae band The Wailers to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Each concert will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pender County Courthouse Square.
Town of Burgaw to host five concerts for ‘Summer on the Square’
The show is part of Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell Tour,” which began in February of 2022.
Buddy Guy to perform at the Wilson Center