$25 tickets available for several local shows for Live Nation Concert Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All-in tickets for several local shows will be sold from now to Tuesday, May 16, for $25 as part of Live Nation Concert Week.

“From May 10th to the 16th, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek to see the list of participating events. Once you select the event you are interested in, look for the ‘Concert Week Promotion’ ticket type. Add the ticket(s) to your cart, and proceed to checkout,” states the Live Nation FAQ.

The $25 price tag includes all fees before taxes.

Local participating concerts include:

Live Oak Bank Pavilion:

Boyz II Men on Friday, May 26

Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour on Friday, June 16

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue with Ziggy Marley on Thursday, June 22

Riley Green on Thursday, July 13

Barenaked Ladies on Friday, July 14

Masters of the Mic on Saturday, Aug. 19

Tedeschi Trucks Band on Thursday, Sept. 7

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater:

Rival Sons: The Darkfighter Tour on Sunday, May 21

Futurebirds on Saturday, June 3

Rodrigo y Gabriela on Friday, June 23

Straight No Chaser on Tuesday, June 27

flipturn on Thursday, June 29

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong on Friday, July 7

Mat Kearney on Saturday, July 8

Allen Stone on Tuesday, July 11

Tommy Emmanuel on Wednesday, July 19

Keler Williams’ Grateful Grass with The Hillbenders on Saturday, Sept. 9

