YWCA receives $25,000 grant to support grandparents caring for grandchildren

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear announced Tuesday, May 9 that it received a $25,000 grant from The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation to support its Grandparent Support Network.

“We are grateful to The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation for its generosity. With this funding we are able to support the well-being and respite of over 45 families and over 120 individuals,” said Velva Jenkins, CEO of YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

GSN supports grandparents who care for their grandchildren full-time. The program gives education, resources and respite via weekly meetings and extracurricular events.

“Grandchildren learn resiliency and five protective factors to combat Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES). Trained volunteers and staff members support participants through social, emotional, and academic case management,” states an announcement from the YWCA.

