Work extended on South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach

The South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach
The South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Due to unforeseen circumstances, the N.C. Department of Transportation has announced that work on the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach is now expected to be completed in the fall.

“The bridge on Causeway Drive was built in 1972 and has been impacted by the environment and salt water more than originally thought. This includes the concrete that covers the steel parts of the bridge to prevent corrosion,” states an announcement from the NCDOT.

The traffic pattern will remain as-is, with two lanes going toward the beach and one away from the beach.

Work on the bridge began in 2021 with some pauses due to weather and to allow for components to be delivered.

Learn more: Wrightsville Beach bridge repairs raise concerns for boaters

