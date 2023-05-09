Crews responding to five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently responding to a crash involving five vehicles at Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

North Kerr Avenue’s northbound traffic from New Centre Drive to MLK Parkway is currently shut down as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

