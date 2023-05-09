Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Crews responding to five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently responding to a crash involving five vehicles at Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

North Kerr Avenue’s northbound traffic from New Centre Drive to MLK Parkway is currently shut down as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Three business owners hope the community's appetite is ready for their new locations to open
Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations

Latest News

Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
Charlie Daniels performing
Charlie Daniels Gallery in White Lake to host grand opening
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for Saturday
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case