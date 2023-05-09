Senior Connect
Wilmington ‘Mullet Man’ wins national pool championship

Jonathan Neman
Jonathan Neman(APA)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jonathan Neman, or Mullet Man, of Wilmington won the 2023 American Poolplayers Association’s 8-Ball Classic Pool Championship in Las Vegas last month.

Neman was one of nearly 6,000 pool players that attempted to qualify for the APA 8-Ball Classic, and he was one of only 860 that advanced to the national finals at the Westgate Las Vegas.

Neman is a member of the local APA League in Wilmington where he plays pool regularly. However, Neman also made a vow to fellow league members that if he won the event in Vegas, he would cut off his mullet. He will honor his vow by cutting his hair at a public ceremony on May 20 at Breaktime Billiards in Wilmington. The hair will be donated to Locks of Love.

“I’ve been growing it for nearly 4 years, getting it permed every 6 months, and everyone loves it! But I swore if I made it to Vegas again, and won it all this time around, the hair would come off,” said Neman.

Neman won in the Red Tier of the 8-Ball Classic and received a cash and prize package worth $15,000. The championship match was live-streamed and can be viewed here.

For more information on APA, visit here.

