WECT anchor Jon Evans receives Order of the Longleaf Pine Award during live broadcast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Jon Evans was surprised with the honor of the Order of the Longleaf Pine Award during the 6 p.m. broadcast on Monday, May 8.

Before WECT closed out the show, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo presented the award to Evans on behalf of Governor Roy Cooper and said it was “well deserved for all the tremendous work you’ve done for our community over the years.”

Mayor Saffo thanked Evans for his public service not only in the New Hanover County area but also in Brunswick, Pender, Columbus and Bladen Counties.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award is for those who have made significant contributions through exemplary service and accomplishments to the state.

“For the first time in forty-plus years, I don’t know what to say, other than this is just an honor,” Evans said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.