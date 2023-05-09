Senior Connect
Town of Burgaw to host five concerts for ‘Summer on the Square’

Each concert will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pender County Courthouse Square.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Pender County will present five concerts as part of the “Summer on the Square” concert series, according to an announcement from the town.

According to the Facebook announcement, each concert will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pender County Courthouse Square, located at 100 S Wright St. in Burgaw. Each event will also feature food and dessert trucks at the venue.

The concert schedule can be found below:

June 1

  • Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot will perform on Thursday, June 1.
  • Forks ‘N’ Motion, Pepe’s Tacos and Surf’s Up Hawaiian Shaved Ice will be at this concert.

June 15

  • Rivermist will perform on Thursday, June 15.
  • Top Dog Hotdogs and Catering LLC, Fusion Blue Zones Cuisine and Chocolate and S’more will be at this event.

June 29

  • Carl Newton’s Review will perform on Thursday, June 29.
  • Webo’s Foodtruck & Catering, Somethin’ Good Food Truck and Sunset Slush will be at this concert.

July 13

  • Bacon Grease will perform on Thursday, July 13.
  • Southern Roots Food Truck, The Sea Queen and Surf’s Up Hawaiian Shaved Ice will be at this concert.

July 27

  • Blackwater Band will perform on Thursday, July 27.
  • Top Dog Hotdogs and Catering LLC, MeMa’s Chick’n & Ribs and Surf’s Up Hawaiian Shaved Ice will be at this event.

