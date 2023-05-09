Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Such a huge blessing’: Family celebrates life with identical triplets

The Metcalfs were hoping for a little girl. Instead, they got three.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – A family in North Dakota is celebrating the birth of a set of identical triplets and adjusting to their life with their new babies.

The Metcalfs were hoping for a little girl. Instead, they got three.

Penelope, Madeline and Anastasia are healthy and growing and developing on the right schedule, according to Heather Muscha Metcalf, the girls’ mother.

“With three, it definitely keeps you busy,” she said. “There’s always someone making noise. There’s always something exciting happening.”

The girls were born six weeks early on Dec. 2.

“They all weighed more than four-and-a-half pounds,” said Metcalf.

The babies spent just two weeks in the NICU. Regular well-baby checks show they’re growing and developing right on track. Their favorite parts of the day include story time and when their big brothers come home.

The triplets’ older brothers Teddy and Henry couldn’t be prouder of their baby sisters.

“They are just really happy, healthy, growing little girls,” Metcalf said.

The girls are identical, and all three are even cutting the same two teeth right now. Their parents have come up with some special ways to tell who’s who.

“Madeline has a little stork bite. Penelope has a little different ear lobe. Anastasia doesn’t have anything different or unique that we look for,” Metcalf said.

However, when it comes to their personalities, each shines in her own way.

“They definitely have different personalities. Anastasia is probably the calmest of the three. Madeline is definitely going to be a daddy’s girl. Penelope likes to smile and play games. She’s the goofiest one,” Metcalf said.

In just five months, these little babies have already taught their parents some important lessons, including the importance of being organized and appreciating the little things.

“Having triplets has made us have to slow down,” their mother said. “Such a huge blessing.”

Metcalf and her husband said they didn’t use any fertility drugs or treatments. Their chances of having triplets: about one in 8,000. The chance of having identical triplets: one in 100,000.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Three business owners hope the community's appetite is ready for their new locations to open
Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden, congressional leaders meeting to avert default
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback
Jeremy Froias was charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation...
Passenger charged with hiding camera in cruise ship restroom
This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows from left, Nasir Grant,...
Perimeter guards absent as 2 men escaped Philadelphia prison
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crews responding to five vehicle crash at Kerr Ave and MLK Jr Pkwy