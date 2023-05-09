Senior Connect
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for Saturday

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for Saturday
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is asked to leave bags of non-perishable food by their mailboxes to be collected by letter carriers as part of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers for the drive.

“Place your non-perishable food items in bags by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th and your Letter Carrier will take care of the rest! Or if you wish, you can deliver them to your local post office. Most needed items include canned meats & vegetables, crackers & cereal, dried fruit, and juice. No glass, please. View our Most-Needed Items Shopping List,” states the food bank’s website.

Anyone looking to donate online can do so here, and you can learn more about volunteering here.

