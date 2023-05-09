See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Overtyme Band, ReSoul Band and Jack Jack 180 are set to be a part of this summer’s WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series.

Every Thursday from June 15 to August 3, a concert will be played at Wrightsville Beach Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You’re invited to bring your coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but no alcohol is allowed at the park.

Concerts include:

June 15: Overtyme Band

June 22: ReSoul Band

June 29: Southern Trouble

July 6: Jack Jack 180

July 13: Loud Music Company

July 20: Brown Dirt Cowboys

July 27: The Cruise Brothers

August 3: No Regretz

