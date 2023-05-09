Senior Connect
See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series

Jack Jack 180 plays during the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series
Jack Jack 180 plays during the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Overtyme Band, ReSoul Band and Jack Jack 180 are set to be a part of this summer’s WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series.

Every Thursday from June 15 to August 3, a concert will be played at Wrightsville Beach Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You’re invited to bring your coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but no alcohol is allowed at the park.

Concerts include:

  • June 15: Overtyme Band
  • June 22: ReSoul Band
  • June 29: Southern Trouble
  • July 6: Jack Jack 180
  • July 13: Loud Music Company
  • July 20: Brown Dirt Cowboys
  • July 27: The Cruise Brothers
  • August 3: No Regretz
