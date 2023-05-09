See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Overtyme Band, ReSoul Band and Jack Jack 180 are set to be a part of this summer’s WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series.
Every Thursday from June 15 to August 3, a concert will be played at Wrightsville Beach Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You’re invited to bring your coolers, lawn chairs and blankets, but no alcohol is allowed at the park.
Concerts include:
- June 15: Overtyme Band
- June 22: ReSoul Band
- June 29: Southern Trouble
- July 6: Jack Jack 180
- July 13: Loud Music Company
- July 20: Brown Dirt Cowboys
- July 27: The Cruise Brothers
- August 3: No Regretz
