Reggae band The Wailers to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

The Wailers is set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 14
The Wailers is set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 14(The Wailers, provided by Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Reggae band The Wailers are set to play a concert with support from the Dry Reef Band at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Tickets will go on sale at the Live Nation website on Friday, or you can access the presale with the code ‘ICONIC’. Tickets will also be available in-person at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office on Friday.

The Wailers was formed by Aston Barrett and the remaining members of Bob Marley and the Wailers. The band currently includes Mitchell Brunings, Alecia Marie and Teena “Tamara” Barnes on vocals, Wendel “Junior Jazz” Ferraro on guitar and vocals, Owen “Dreadie” Reid on bass, Andres “Ipez” Lopez on keyboards, Christian Cowlin as FOH/sound engineer, Leonard “Lennie” Chen as ‘vibes man’ and Aston Barrett on drums.

