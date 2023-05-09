Pender County Schools announces graduation dates

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced graduation information for this school year.

The final day of school on the traditional calendar is May 26. Topsail High School graduates will have eight tickets for the ceremony, but no other schools in the district will require tickets for ceremonies.

The dates are:

Pender Early College: 6 p.m. on May 19 at the Wilson Center

Pender High School: 9 a.m. on June 1 at the football field

Topsail High School: 6:30 p.m. on June 1 at the football field

Heide Trask High School: 9 a.m. on June 2 at the football field

Pender Innovative Learning Academy: 11:30 a.m. on June 2 at the Cape Fear Middle gym

These will also be recorded and posted to the school district’s website on the same day of graduation. Rain dates are June 2 or 3 at 6 p.m.

