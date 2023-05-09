Senior Connect
NHC Board of Education agrees to request release of SBI report on sexual abuse cases

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education approved on Tuesday a resolution to request the release of a State Bureau of Investigations report on several sexual abuse cases.

“I seek transparency. We want to know what is in the SBI report. I am voting yes on this because it’s time for the chips to fall where they may. We need to know what the report says,” said Pat Bradford, a member of the board.

The investigation has been going on for years after science teacher Michael Kelly was arrested in February 2018 and pled guilty in June 2019 to sex crimes against his students. Multiple school administrators retired or resigned after the incident, and two other teachers were arrested in the following couple of years.

But the Attorney General’s office says it can’t release those records at this time:

“We are unable to share these records. This criminal investigation is still ongoing, and criminal investigation records – including the SBI report – are exempted from disclosure under the Public Records Law pursuant to N.C. Gen. State. 132-1.4. It’s important to note this is a complex investigation with years of records that date back to more than two decades ago, and so this may run longer than other investigations. Our office is continuing our review and will take any appropriate action, as we have already done with our prosecution and conviction of Peter Franks and Robert Adam Burns. We are committed to delivering justice for the people of North Carolina.”

Stephanie Kraybill said she wanted the resolution to be reviewed by the board and legal counsel to make sure they don’t say things they shouldn’t. Hugh McManus referred to the situation as “a dark cloud” over the school district.

“And that I feel everything we do or wanna do policy-wise or statements that somehow people don’t feel the genuineness that we all want this report. We in fact now know that it’s been submitted. I think I’m correct. And that we’d like to find out what’s in that report because we’re getting blamed for everything. And there’s not a soul on this board that’s trying to hide this report. But I think it needs to be shared,” McManus said.

2019: District Attorney, NHC Sheriff’s Office request SBI review of school administration’s handling of Kelly case
2020: N.C. Department of Justice: Investigation into NHCS’ handling of sex abuse allegations is ongoing
2022: Four years after teacher sex scandal revealed, no resolution in criminal investigation of school administrators

