New Hanover Co. Special Olympians to compete in Spring Games this week

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Athletes with intellectual disabilities from schools across the county will take part in the Special Olympics New Hanover County Spring Games on Friday, May 12.

Approximately 400 athletes and 200 volunteers are expected to be part of the event, which will be held at Hoggard High School.

The Opening Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 9:50 a.m. with competition starting at 10:45. The event will wrap up with the 400-meter dash and 4x400 relay starting at 12:15 p.m.

