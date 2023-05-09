New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office honors detective who passed away last year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office honored a detective who passed away last year.

Family members and law enforcement officers gather for a ceremony Tuesday to unveil Detective Michael Godwin’s name on the Law Enforcement Memorial.

Godwin died Feb. 27, 2022, from COVID-19. He was 41 years old.

The sheriff’s office says Godwin contracted the virus while in the line of duty.

“Today, we honored Detective Michael Godwin with his family unveiling his name,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Twitter post. “We also honor the rest of the fallen law enforcement officers and their families while giving thanks for their sacrifices.”

