Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office honors detective who passed away last year

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.
According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Godwin died Feb. 27 after a short illness.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office honored a detective who passed away last year.

Family members and law enforcement officers gather for a ceremony Tuesday to unveil Detective Michael Godwin’s name on the Law Enforcement Memorial.

Godwin died Feb. 27, 2022, from COVID-19. He was 41 years old.

The sheriff’s office says Godwin contracted the virus while in the line of duty.

“Today, we honored Detective Michael Godwin with his family unveiling his name,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Twitter post. “We also honor the rest of the fallen law enforcement officers and their families while giving thanks for their sacrifices.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Three business owners hope the community's appetite is ready for their new locations to open
Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations

Latest News

Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case
New Hanover Co. Special Olympians to compete in Spring Games this week
(MGN)
Local event aims to ‘Set the record straight on recycling’
Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools announces graduation dates