Lottery ticket sold in Wilmington worth $1 million goes unclaimed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington and worth $1 million went unclaimed before Monday’s deadline, according to N.C. Education Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington. According to lottery officials, the ticket was purchased in the Nov. 7 drawing, the same drawing where a California man won a world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million prize.

Jonathan LaRowe, public relations specialist with the North Carolina Lottery, says the odds of matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

LaRowe says that the store will receive a stipend for selling the winning ticket although the ticket was not claimed.

The deadline of 180 days for the Nov. 7 drawing was originally May 7 but was pushed back to Monday, May 8 because the original date was a Sunday.

“To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8,” a news release states. “This deadline ends the 180 days for winners to claim prizes from the Nov. 7 drawing. Players have one extra day to claim since the ticket expires on a Sunday and the lottery offices are closed on weekends.”

