Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lottery ticket sold in Wilmington worth $1 million goes unclaimed

Officials say the odds of matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.
Officials say the odds of matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington and worth $1 million went unclaimed before Monday’s deadline, according to N.C. Education Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at the Gas Center 5 at 3440 South College Road in Wilmington. According to lottery officials, the ticket was purchased in the Nov. 7 drawing, the same drawing where a California man won a world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing to win the $1 million prize.

Jonathan LaRowe, public relations specialist with the North Carolina Lottery, says the odds of matching five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million.

LaRowe says that the store will receive a stipend for selling the winning ticket although the ticket was not claimed.

The deadline of 180 days for the Nov. 7 drawing was originally May 7 but was pushed back to Monday, May 8 because the original date was a Sunday.

“To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 8,” a news release states. “This deadline ends the 180 days for winners to claim prizes from the Nov. 7 drawing. Players have one extra day to claim since the ticket expires on a Sunday and the lottery offices are closed on weekends.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case

Latest News

Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
Gov. Cooper to visit New Hanover County, host roundtable to address abortion access bill
(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
YWCA Lower Cape Fear
YWCA receives $25,000 grant to support grandparents caring for grandchildren
Jack Jack 180 plays during the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series
See the full lineup for WECT Sounds of Summer Concert Series