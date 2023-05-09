Senior Connect
Local event aims to ‘Set the record straight on recycling’

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Liv CBD and Boot Scrap are hosting an event with the New Hanover County Landfill to “Set the record straight on recycling” on Saturday, May 13.

“The Dos and Don’ts of recycling will be explained by the Director of the Landfill himself along with other nonprofit organizations and Sustainable local companies, i.e. Wilmington Compost Company. The event will be filmed in hopes of reaching more residents in our community,” states an announcement for the event.

The free event will be at Liv CBD on 320 Castle Street in Wilmington from 4 to 7 p.m.

“Following the seminar we will be having live music by CB Johnson & TK Thomas, drinks you can purchase at the shop, food by Cheri’s True Food Kitchen, and fun on the outdoor patio,” the announcement continues.

Featured nonprofits include Keep New Hanover Beautiful, Garbage to Gardens Landfill, and UNCW Recycling.

