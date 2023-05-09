International travel vaccines being offered again in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With the summer travel season nearly upon us, you may find yourself finalizing plans for a trip.

If those plans include going overseas, then you will need to check that country’s vaccination requirements for certain diseases.

Tuesday, May 9, is the first day that appointments can be made at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Travel Clinic for vaccines related to international travel. Until now, those looking to receive these vaccinations would have had to travel out of the county for such services.

Currently, appointments are available on Tuesday and Thursdays.

It’s important to plan ahead, as some vaccines require several doses over a period of weeks or months to be fully effective. It’s also important to consult with a healthcare provider before traveling internationally to determine which vaccines they recommended in addition to those required.

The clinic will provide a variety of vaccines, including Yellow Fever, Japanese Encephalitis, Rabies, Typhoid Fever and other routine vaccinations.

The travel clinic has been closed since 2016, but nurses said that the time felt right to bring it back after countless requests and more people traveling abroad.

“I’ve been working in the immunization clinic since August 21st and people have been asking. There are a lot of steps we had to go through and the process with the state and with bureaucracy to get it going. I’m excited to be able to have it in time for the summer this year,” said Colleen Applewhite, public health nurse with New Hanover County.

The one question on most minds is the cost of the vaccines, and although most are not covered by insurance, New Hanover County will try to help with the bill, if possible.

“The majority of leisure vaccines are not covered by insurance and you’re told that up front before the appointment. We will submit to your insurance and you may be reimbursed, but I do have the list with me when you call and then you’re given a final estimate,” said Applewhite.

Those interested can sign up through the Health and Human Services online portal, or you can use the QR code on this brochure.

