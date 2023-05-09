Independent Works to host ‘2023 Neurodiverse Symposium and Resource Fair’ Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Independent Works has announced that the 2023 Neurodiverse Symposium and Resource Fair will be held on Friday, May 12.

According to the announcement, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Harrelson Center, located at 410 Princess St. in Wilmington.

“Parents, family members, caregivers, educators and community members interested in learning more about neurodiverse support services are invited to attend!” says Independent Works on its website. “The practical information provided during the symposium will provide you with useful information to needed to navigate through elementary school to adulthood. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided by Blue Willow Cafe!”

For more information, including a full schedule of events, please visit the Independent Works website. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets here.

