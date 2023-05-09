Senior Connect
Gov. Cooper to visit New Hanover County, host roundtable to address abortion access bill

(WITN)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced plans to visit New Hanover County to host a “women’s health roundtable” in reaction to the passing of Senate Bill 20 by the North Carolina General Assembly.

The governor plans to visit Davidson and Huntersville on Tuesday, May 9, to host roundtables there. The exact date of when he will visit New Hanover County has not been announced at this time.

The announcement from the Office of Governor Roy Cooper highlights the campaigns of Representative Ted Davis and Senator Michael Lee, who represent New Hanover County in the state House and Senate, respectively.

Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the bill, but Republicans have enough seats in each chamber of the General Assembly to override a veto if every member votes along party lines.

“Several Republican legislators campaigned on promises to protect women’s reproductive health. They still have time to keep those promises if they vote to sustain Governor Cooper’s veto,” states the release from the office.

