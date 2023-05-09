Gov. Cooper to visit New Hanover County, host roundtable to address abortion access bill

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced plans to visit New Hanover County to host a “women’s health roundtable” in reaction to the passing of Senate Bill 20 by the North Carolina General Assembly.

The governor plans to visit Davidson and Huntersville on Tuesday, May 9, to host roundtables there. The exact date of when he will visit New Hanover County has not been announced at this time.

This week, Governor Cooper will travel across the state to raise awareness about the dangers of this abortion ban and expose the extreme provisions that will put reproductive care out of reach for many women. The Governor will travel to Mecklenburg and New Hanover counties, home to Republican legislators who made campaign promises to protect women’s reproductive health and urge their constituents to ask them to keep their promises. The Governor will also hold a roundtable in Guilford County.

The announcement from the Office of Governor Roy Cooper highlights the campaigns of Representative Ted Davis and Senator Michael Lee, who represent New Hanover County in the state House and Senate, respectively.

Governor Roy Cooper says he will veto the bill, but Republicans have enough seats in each chamber of the General Assembly to override a veto if every member votes along party lines.

“Several Republican legislators campaigned on promises to protect women’s reproductive health. They still have time to keep those promises if they vote to sustain Governor Cooper’s veto,” states the release from the office.

