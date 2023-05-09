Forever Family: Meet Samson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we would like you to meet Samson.

Teens in foster care, who are running out of time to get adopted, are often the ones who have to wait the longest to find a home.

Today on our Forever Family segment, we want to introduce you to a young man, Samson, who has all the qualities a parent can wish for in a child.

“My name is Samson, I am 15. I like to play games - Fortnite and Call of Duty,” he said. “I like basketball. My favorite subject is math, I am in ninth grade.”

“Always has a kind heart,” Kenneth Maxwell with Seven Homes said about Samson. “He is a pleasure to be around. Very caring, and very gentle kid. Overall he is just a very sweet kid who has been in the system for a long time.”

“We are looking for a family that would give him a chance, who will say ‘yes, Samson can come and stay with us.’”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

