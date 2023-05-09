Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: definitely toasty, possibly stormy

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, May 8, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a cold front approaching the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Ahead of this front, periods of sunshine and southwest winds will give temperatures another boost. Akin to Monday, expect toasty highs deep in the 80s and a few lower 90s may even briefly mix in on the mainland. Scattered showers - some heavy - and isolated storms - some gusty - should develop, especially after 2 p.m. Worth keeping an eye out for! Though, not every spot will get rain...

As the cold front pushes on, your First Alert Forecast continues with shower and locally gusty storm chances settling down for Tuesday evening and overnight. And these chances should keep a very low profile for the remainder of the work week i.e. near 0% for Wednesday through Friday. A cooler high pressure system will also put its fingerprints on this period with lower humidity levels, daily highs in the seasonable 70s to lower 80s, and nighttime and morning lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Mother’s Day weekend continues to look quite warm and largely free of showers and storms.

Details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Three dead including suspect after shooting in Whiteville
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, May 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, May 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, May 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast: May turns up the heat
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 8, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. morning, May 8, 2023
Hot and humid conditions on tap for Monday and Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: heat and scattered storms will enter the mix this week as we move deeper into May