First Alert Forecast: definitely toasty, possibly stormy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast accounts for a cold front approaching the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. Ahead of this front, periods of sunshine and southwest winds will give temperatures another boost. Akin to Monday, expect toasty highs deep in the 80s and a few lower 90s may even briefly mix in on the mainland. Scattered showers - some heavy - and isolated storms - some gusty - should develop, especially after 2 p.m. Worth keeping an eye out for! Though, not every spot will get rain...

As the cold front pushes on, your First Alert Forecast continues with shower and locally gusty storm chances settling down for Tuesday evening and overnight. And these chances should keep a very low profile for the remainder of the work week i.e. near 0% for Wednesday through Friday. A cooler high pressure system will also put its fingerprints on this period with lower humidity levels, daily highs in the seasonable 70s to lower 80s, and nighttime and morning lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Mother’s Day weekend continues to look quite warm and largely free of showers and storms.

Details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

