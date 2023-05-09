Senior Connect
Coyote sightings to rise in N.C. as parents raise young pups

Coyote and Wolf Pups playing together in green field.
Coyote and Wolf Pups playing together in green field.(Betty Shelton | Shutterstock)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is giving the community a heads up that coyote sightings are more likely in this time of year.

Per an announcement on Tuesday, May 9, coyote parents are raising their young pups in the late spring and scouting for food more often.

“Coyotes mostly eat rodents, rabbits, insects, fruit, and carrion, but will also dine on pet food and table scraps left outside. Seeing a coyote in a residential area shouldn’t cause alarm, as attacks on humans are very rare, and coyotes actually help to keep rodent populations in check. However, concerns for small pets, such as cats and small-breed dogs, may be valid as these animals can easily be mistaken for a coyote’s natural prey. For this reason, small pets should always be closely supervised when outdoors, or kept behind a dog-proof fence that is at least 6 feet tall and prevents digging underneath,” states a release from the NCWRC.

You can make an area less attractive to coyotes by removing easy food sources and scaring away coyotes by hazing them.

Per the NCWRF, other tips include:

  • “Keep cats and small dogs on a leash or harness whenever they are outside. Backyard poultry should be kept in a predator-proof coop and run.
  • Feed pets inside and keep food waste in secure containers. If you feed pets outside, set specific feeding times and remove the dishes and spilled food afterward.
  • Keep fruit and bird seed off the ground. These foods can attract rodents and wildlife that prey on them.
  • Haze coyotes seen around homes and businesses. Scaring coyotes away teaches them these areas are off limits and that people should be avoided.”

