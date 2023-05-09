COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: High school science teacher needs help with lab supplies

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at South Columbus High School needs help. Jennifer Foley would like to get storage bins and label tape to help her students stay organized during science labs. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“My donors choose a project called Label Lab,” Foley says. “In my biology class, we do lots of fun activities, labs and investigations and these things have lots of pieces. My project asks for storage bins and containers along with a labeler so that we can keep all of our materials organized and easy to find.”

Foley needs $274 to buy the materials. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to her project, click here.

