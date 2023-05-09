Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: High school science teacher needs help with lab supplies

Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at South Columbus High School needs help. Jennifer Foley would like to get storage bins and label tape to help her students stay organized during science labs. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“My donors choose a project called Label Lab,” Foley says. “In my biology class, we do lots of fun activities, labs and investigations and these things have lots of pieces. My project asks for storage bins and containers along with a labeler so that we can keep all of our materials organized and easy to find.”

Foley needs $274 to buy the materials. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the supplies and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to her project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Three business owners hope the community's appetite is ready for their new locations to open
Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations

Latest News

Michael Lee Hasson (Source: NHCSO)
Trial date set for Wilmington oral surgeon accused of sexually abusing patients under anesthesia
Jonathan Neman
Wilmington ‘Mullet Man’ wins national pool championship
NHC Board of Education agrees to request release of SBI report on sexual abuse cases
Medical bills are a common stressor but one woman has been living a nightmare ever since she...
Wilmington woman left with $42,000 worth of medical bills after unexpected clawback