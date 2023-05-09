Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Charlie Daniels Gallery in White Lake to host grand opening

Charlie Daniels performing
Charlie Daniels performing(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The Charlie Daniels Gallery at Goldston’s Beach will hold its grand opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

“Goldston’s Beach at White Lake held a special place in Charlie’s heart as he visited here many times as a child,” said Hazel Daniels, widow of the late country music star. “I’m honored to open this gallery to the public and display so many of Charlie’s favorite items at a place that was so dear to him.”

On display in the gallery will be many of Daniels’ ACM, Dove and CMA awards, guitars, fiddles, challenge pins from military performances, a $5 check from Elvis Presley and other items from his music career.

“A world-renowned country music, southern rock, and bluegrass legend, Daniels had a special tie to southeastern North Carolina. Born and raised in Wilmington, he spent many summers working in tobacco at his grandfather’s farm in Bladen County and visiting White Lake. Daniels moved from Wilmington to Nashville in the late 1960′s and his fame skyrocketed in 1979 when the Charlie Daniels Band released The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” states an announcement from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and The Grand Regal.

Admission to the grand opening is free, and attendees can buy souvenirs from The Charlie Daniels Band’s last planned tour. You can learn more on The Grand Regal’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Two victims identified after Whiteville shooting leaves three dead including suspect
Aricka Sidbury, as shown in a video from the Wilmington Police Department in April of 2021.
Wilmington police detective suspended, under investigation in California
On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Three business owners hope the community's appetite is ready for their new locations to open
Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations

Latest News

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for Saturday
This week, we would like you to meet Samson.
Forever Family: Meet Samson
(MGN)
Local event aims to ‘Set the record straight on recycling’
Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools announces graduation dates