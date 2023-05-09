Charlie Daniels Gallery in White Lake to host grand opening

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The Charlie Daniels Gallery at Goldston’s Beach will hold its grand opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

“Goldston’s Beach at White Lake held a special place in Charlie’s heart as he visited here many times as a child,” said Hazel Daniels, widow of the late country music star. “I’m honored to open this gallery to the public and display so many of Charlie’s favorite items at a place that was so dear to him.”

On display in the gallery will be many of Daniels’ ACM, Dove and CMA awards, guitars, fiddles, challenge pins from military performances, a $5 check from Elvis Presley and other items from his music career.

“A world-renowned country music, southern rock, and bluegrass legend, Daniels had a special tie to southeastern North Carolina. Born and raised in Wilmington, he spent many summers working in tobacco at his grandfather’s farm in Bladen County and visiting White Lake. Daniels moved from Wilmington to Nashville in the late 1960′s and his fame skyrocketed in 1979 when the Charlie Daniels Band released The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” states an announcement from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and The Grand Regal.

Admission to the grand opening is free, and attendees can buy souvenirs from The Charlie Daniels Band’s last planned tour. You can learn more on The Grand Regal’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.