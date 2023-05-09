Business owner takes on Wrightsville Beach in lawsuit over jet ski rentals

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - With summer quickly approaching, Chris Mangum should be preparing for the crowds of visitors that will want to take a ride out on the water but instead, he’s preparing for a lawsuit.

“I’m just giving jet skis to tourists who love it,” said Mangum. “I do have an 80 percent return rate and that’s probably why I built the business back after the town fundamentally destroyed it.”

Mangum rents out jet skis and uses the boat access near the town’s draw bridge to put them in the water. The boat access is the property of the NC Wildlife Commission. With 20 to 30 people renting jet skis from him every day, thousands of dollars are on the line.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach says his business, Wrightsville Beach Jet Ski Rentals, doesn’t meet zoning requirements laid out in the town’s Unified Development Ordinance. When he was first notified of the ordinance, it read, “In accordance with NC General Statutes 160A-392, the Town of Wrightsville Beach UDO applies to state-owned lands only when a building is involved.”

There are no buildings on the property and since the ramps are the state’s land, they are open to the public whether they are operating a business or launching a boat for their own personal use.

Still, a judge ruled in the town’s favor about five years ago. That led Mangum to cease operations for two years before starting back up in 2020, effectively violating the court order.

“Every day, I work against a court order. I’m not proud of that,” said Mangum. “When you work a 9 to 5, it gets a little stressful when you know you could go to jail the following day.”

Attorney Josh Lanier recently filed a motion in relation to the lawsuit on Mangum’s behalf. The motion asks to set aside the previous judgment and dismiss legal actions against Mangum wherever Wrightsville Beach doesn’t have jurisdiction. That would effectively put an end to Mangum’s legal troubles, which Lanier says shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“This is a [career] first for me,” said Lanier. “There doesn’t seem to be an underlying issue or some significant event that led to the start of the city issuing him citations.”

On top of the motions to dismiss and set aside judgment, Lanier says he and Mangum are also asking that the town pay Mangum’s attorney fees.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach has until May 22 to respond to Lanier’s communications and settle things outside of the courtroom. If they don’t, they’ll have to argue their case before a judge.

Mangum hopes that this time, things will go his way.

“I want to go to court,” said Mangum. ”I was let down by the court system and I want some vindication. I mean, it’s just wrong. The whole thing is wrong.”

