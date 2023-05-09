Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern NC announces new CEO appointment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina announced on Tuesday, May 9, that a new CEO has been appointed for the organization.
According to the announcement, Dawn-Michele Blalock, a Hampstead resident, has been chosen for the position.
“I am excited to join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina. We have so many challenges across our communities, it is imperative that we support the next generation,” Blalock said. “Providing opportunities for children to grow and develop into contributing adults is the best way to tackle these challenges. Leading this organization, and collaborating with our board to meet our mission, will be one of the great rewards of my life.”
She is to assume the responsibilities of CEO immediately.
