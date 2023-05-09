Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern NC announces new CEO appointment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina announced on Tuesday, May 9, that a new CEO has been appointed for the organization.

According to the announcement, Dawn-Michele Blalock, a Hampstead resident, has been chosen for the position.

“I am excited to join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern North Carolina. We have so many challenges across our communities, it is imperative that we support the next generation,” Blalock said. “Providing opportunities for children to grow and develop into contributing adults is the best way to tackle these challenges. Leading this organization, and collaborating with our board to meet our mission, will be one of the great rewards of my life.”

She is to assume the responsibilities of CEO immediately.

A Hampstead resident, Blalock brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization with proven leadership in both the non-profit and for-profit healthcare industry. She has been the creator of several children’s bereavement camps to help families navigate their grief after significant loss. Blalock has been recognized as Spartanburg Chamber Minority Leader of the Year, the Spartanburg Businesswoman of the year, and has received the South Carolina Governor’s Quality Award. In addition to all these accomplishments, she is a Riley Institute for Diversity Leadership Fellow.

