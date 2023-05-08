Wilmington police detective under investigation in California

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department Detective Aricka Sidbury is the subject of an investigation in California, according to an email provided by District Attorney Ben David’s Office.

Per the email, Sidbury is a violent crime detective, and California authorities have told the WPD that the investigation is financial in nature.

In the email, the DA responds to a request for assistance regarding the case by explaining a potential conflict of interest because the DA’s office works closely with the WPD.

“Due to the amount of money that is allegedly involved and the conflict that our office would have prosecuting a detective who works so closely with our office, I am requesting that a prosecutor from the Conference of District Attorneys Financial Crimes Unit be assigned,” the email states.

The Wilmington Police Department provided the following statement: “We don’t comment on any possible personnel matters.”

You can read the letter in full below. WECT has reached out to officials for more information.

