White Lake Water Festival to feature concerts, parade, vendors and more

The White Lake Water Festival will feature a parade, car shows, concerts and more on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - The White Lake Water Festival will feature a parade, car shows, concerts and more on Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.

This year’s festival has the theme Fun in the Sun and will take place along White Lake Drive over the two days. With limited parking on Saturday, the town encourages visitors to park in designated parking areas. A park and ride lot will be at the old airport site on U.S. 701 near the intersection with White Lake Drive.

WECT feature live coverage of the festival for Highway 6 on Friday, May 19, starting with Carolina in the Morning at 6 a.m. and continuing through the 6 p.m. news.

Events at the festival include:

Friday:

  • 8 a.m. - Rotary Golf Tournament at Vineyards Golf Course.
    • To sign up, call 910-876-1030
  • 6 p.m. - Classic Cruise In at Goldston’s Beach
  • 7 to 10 p.m. - Band of Oz performs at the Goldston’s Beach Stage

Saturday:

  • 8 to 11 a.m. - Breakfast by the youth group at Lake Church
  • 8 a.m. to noon - Registration for the car and truck show at Lake Church
    • Registration is $20, and you can learn more by calling 910-872-1726
  • Noon to 3 p.m. - The car and truck show at Lake Church
  • 10 a.m. to noon - The White Lake Water Festival Parade
    • You can sign up for the parade via this form; registrations are due May 13.
  • 11 a.m. - BBQ and Chicken Plate Sales at the White Lake Fire Department
    • Plates are $10
  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Activities at Goldston’s Beach
    • Arts and crafts vendors
    • Wrestling
    • Face painting
    • Music and entertainment
  • Noon - Fun in the Sun Fashion Show at the Goldston’s Beach Stage
  • 8 to 11 p.m. - The Pink Slips performs at the Goldston’s Beach Stage

WECT is taking Highway 6 to the White Lake Water Festival on Friday, May 19. You can learn more about the festival and find other Highway 6 stories on our website.

