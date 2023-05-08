Senior Connect
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit.
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in the Porters Neck area had a surprise visitor at their home on Friday, April 28.

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit at around 7:30 a.m.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the Porters Neck area. They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

Do you have a great picture or an awesome video that you would like to share? We want to see it! Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app. Just click on Sections and scroll down to See It, Snap It, Send It!

