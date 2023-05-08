WATCH: Curious bear visits home in Porters Neck area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in the Porters Neck area had a surprise visitor at their home on Friday, April 28.

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit at around 7:30 a.m.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the Porters Neck area. They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

