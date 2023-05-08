Senior Connect
Three dead including suspect after shooting in Whiteville

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that three died and one was injured after a shooting in Whiteville on Sunday, May 7.

“On May 07, 2023, shortly after 11:30 pm, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 129 Elizabeth Street, Whiteville, in reference to a gunshot wound. Whiteville, Chadbourn, and Lake Waccamaw EMS responded to the scene to assess the injuries. Four individuals were shot, and three are deceased, including the suspect,” an announcement from the CCSO states.

Per the CCSO, the person who survived the shooting was airlifted to the hospital in New Hanover County for treatment.

“This is an ongoing investigation. The victims’ names will be released after family notification is complete,” the announcement continues.

