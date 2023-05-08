Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Surf City firefighters save cat stuck under floorboards after shower remodel

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews in Surf City were called out to a home on Sunday, May 7, to help out a cat who got stuck under the floorboards.

Per the Surf City Fire Department, the 23-b shift responded and recovered the cat, who had been trapped inside after a shower remodel on the second floor. The SCFD says, from its understanding, the homeowner’s cat climbed down in the hole without anybody knowing during the remodel.

“We never know what kind of calls we will be paged out to. Sometimes our furry friends need our help,” states a post from the SCFD. “Thankfully the cat was ok.”

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards(Surf City Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road
Vincent Matthew Gagliano
Wilmington police locate missing man
Peaches Lynette Lockamy
Bladen County woman charged in connection to home invasion

Latest News

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receives $15,000 grant
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC spring 2023 commencement set for May 12
Approximately 40,000 pounds of food were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day...
New food bank opens doors in Wilmington, receives large donation to help kickstart operations
Approximately 40,000 pounds of food were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day...
Wilmington food bank opens doors to new facility, receives large donation to help kickstart operations