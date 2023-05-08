Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Sunset Beach police help free nine-foot alligator from yard

Before officers arrived, the alligator had unsuccessfully attempted to exit through the rails...
Before officers arrived, the alligator had unsuccessfully attempted to exit through the rails of the fence.(Sunset Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department responded to the Sea Trail community after receiving reports of a nine-foot alligator that was stuck inside a fenced in yard, according to a release from the SBPD.

Before officers arrived, the alligator had unsuccessfully attempted to exit through the rails of the fence.

“Out of concern for the safety of the alligator officers came to its aid. The alligator wasn’t happy, as it didn’t realize Sergeant Harden, Officer Gonzalez, and Officer Gray were there to help. The officers safely removed the alligator and it was returned to the neighborhood pond,” states the release from the SBPD.

The SBPD asks that residents contact them if an alligator is spotted possible endangering themselves or human life. If immediate assistance is needed, they ask that you call 911.

“We remind our community that alligators are protected under North Carolina State Law. Alligators are dangerous animals. Do not approach them or allow children to approach them. Alligators can move very quickly over short distances. Never feed alligators. Feeding alligators teaches them that humans are sources of food, which could lead to injury or even death. This is especially dangerous in areas where children may be present. Feeding alligators outside of captivity in North Carolina is prohibited by General Statute.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road

Latest News

One of over 100 slides first compiled in 1931 and found at the Burgwin-Wright House
Burgwin-Wright House lecture to highlight slides first compiled in 1931
Highway 6: White Lake Water Festival
White Lake Water Festival to feature concerts, parade, vendors and more
Portion of Drayton Road to close in Boiling Spring Lakes for guardrail installation
Crews in Surf City were called out to a home on Sunday, May 7, to help out a cat who got stuck...
Surf City firefighters save cat stuck under floorboards after shower remodel
The sheriff's office responded after a 911 call was made about a suspicious person.
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case