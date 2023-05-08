Sunset Beach police help free nine-foot alligator from yard

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, May 6, officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department responded to the Sea Trail community after receiving reports of a nine-foot alligator that was stuck inside a fenced in yard, according to a release from the SBPD.

Before officers arrived, the alligator had unsuccessfully attempted to exit through the rails of the fence.

“Out of concern for the safety of the alligator officers came to its aid. The alligator wasn’t happy, as it didn’t realize Sergeant Harden, Officer Gonzalez, and Officer Gray were there to help. The officers safely removed the alligator and it was returned to the neighborhood pond,” states the release from the SBPD.

The SBPD asks that residents contact them if an alligator is spotted possible endangering themselves or human life. If immediate assistance is needed, they ask that you call 911.

“We remind our community that alligators are protected under North Carolina State Law. Alligators are dangerous animals. Do not approach them or allow children to approach them. Alligators can move very quickly over short distances. Never feed alligators. Feeding alligators teaches them that humans are sources of food, which could lead to injury or even death. This is especially dangerous in areas where children may be present. Feeding alligators outside of captivity in North Carolina is prohibited by General Statute.”

