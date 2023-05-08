Special Olympics Torch making its way through Cape Fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Special Olympics North Carolina Torch Run.

Pender County kicked off the fifth leg of the Torch Run on Saturday before passing the torch to New Hanover County.

New Hanover County will pass the torch to Brunswick County later this week.

The final leg of the run will take place on Friday, June 2, in Raleigh.

“Law enforcement officers will run the Flame of Hope from Carter-Finley Stadium to the North Carolina State Capitol and on to the 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games Opening Ceremony at Reynolds Coliseum on North Carolina State University’s campus,” a news release states. “Officers will form a Circle of Honor and then light the cauldron to officially open the Games during the Opening Ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.”

