Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Special Olympics Torch making its way through Cape Fear Region

Local law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Special Olympics North Carolina Torch Run.
Local law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Special Olympics North Carolina Torch Run.(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Special Olympics North Carolina Torch Run.

Pender County kicked off the fifth leg of the Torch Run on Saturday before passing the torch to New Hanover County.

New Hanover County will pass the torch to Brunswick County later this week.

The final leg of the run will take place on Friday, June 2, in Raleigh.

“Law enforcement officers will run the Flame of Hope from Carter-Finley Stadium to the North Carolina State Capitol and on to the 2023 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Summer Games Opening Ceremony at Reynolds Coliseum on North Carolina State University’s campus,” a news release states. “Officers will form a Circle of Honor and then light the cauldron to officially open the Games during the Opening Ceremony, which will begin at 7:30 p.m.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road

Latest News

On Monday, the SPD posted a picture on Facebook of a person wanted for questioning in...
Shallotte police asking for public’s help in hit and run case
Cape Fear CREW to host luncheon program on Project Grace
One of over 100 slides first compiled in 1931 and found at the Burgwin-Wright House
Burgwin-Wright House lecture to highlight slides first compiled in 1931
Highway 6: White Lake Water Festival
White Lake Water Festival to feature concerts, parade, vendors and more