Shallotte police asking for public’s help in hit and run case

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a case.

On Monday, the SPD posted a picture on Facebook of a person wanted for questioning in connection to a hit and run on May 6.

Police say the hit and run involved two vehicles, and no injuries were reported

If you have any information, you are asked to call 910-754-6008.

