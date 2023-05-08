Senior Connect
Portion of Drayton Road to close in Boiling Spring Lakes for guardrail installation

(KY3)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has announced that a portion of Drayton Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, May 10 for the installation of guardrails.

According to the announcement, the closure will last for approximately 30 days. Drayton Road will be closed from Pine Road to Crystal Road.

During this time, local traffic will be able to access the affected portion of Drayton Road.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Boling Spring Lakes Police Department at (910) 363-0011 or Boiling Spring Lakes City Hall at (910) 363-0025.

