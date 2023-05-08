Senior Connect
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case

Kenneth Alan Stout
Kenneth Alan Stout(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a wanted fugitive after he allegedly tried to elude deputies on Friday, May 5, according to a release from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia.

According to the release, Kenneth Alan Stout was wanted by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service in connection to an April 1 murder that occurred in West Virginia.

On May 5, the PCSO responded after a 911 call was made about a suspicious person. The caller believed that the subject may have been a wanted fugitive.

“It’s our understanding that when Stout was met by Deputies from the Pender County Sheriffs Department he attempted to elude them but was captured,” the release states. “Stout now awaits extradition back to our jurisdiction.”

Before his capture in Pender County, the release states that Stout had last been seen on I-95 N in the area of Dillon County, South Carolina.

Kenneth Alan Stout was captured by the Pender County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 5.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

