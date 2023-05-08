Senior Connect
Officials: Elementary school student brings knife to school, injures classmate

Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a...
Officials in Kentucky said an elementary school student was injured when a classmate brought a knife to school.(Pixabay)
By WKYT News Staff, Samantha Valentino and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate, according to school officials.

In a press release from Whitley County Schools, officials said a student at Whitley North Elementary School brought a knife to school Monday and used it to injure a classmate.

Officials said the classmate was injured in the shoulder.

WKYT reports the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer then took control of the situation.

School officials said it’s unclear how the student got the knife to school.

In a message sent out to parents about the incident, officials asked parents to talk to their children and tell them that it is against the law to bring weapons of any kind to school.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

