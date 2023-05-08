Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Oak Island to consider proposed mini-golf course

A conceptual proposal for a mini-golf course in Oak Island
A conceptual proposal for a mini-golf course in Oak Island(Greenspan Projects)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After deciding to recess the proposal at its March 20 meeting, the Oak Island Town Council is set to consider a special use permit for a proposed mini-golf course at its meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

Council will hold a quasi-judicial hearing for the proposed 18-hole course, which would be built between Southeast 58th and Southeast 59th streets.

Conceptual plans for the course include several pirate-themed props, including a treasure chest full of candy and octopus tentacles spread across the courts. The proposal was brought by Oak Island resident Rafi Adi.

The full meeting agenda is available on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road

Latest News

The grant will go towards Mother Hubbard’s continued services and food costs for its senior...
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receives $15,000 grant
On Monday, the SPD posted a picture on Facebook of a person wanted for questioning in...
Shallotte police asking for public’s help in hit-and-run case
Students walk through the hallway of their school.
New Hanover County Schools names 2023-2024 educators of the year
Local law enforcement agencies are taking part in the Special Olympics North Carolina Torch Run.
Special Olympics Torch making its way through Cape Fear Region