Oak Island to consider proposed mini-golf course

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After deciding to recess the proposal at its March 20 meeting, the Oak Island Town Council is set to consider a special use permit for a proposed mini-golf course at its meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

Council will hold a quasi-judicial hearing for the proposed 18-hole course, which would be built between Southeast 58th and Southeast 59th streets.

Conceptual plans for the course include several pirate-themed props, including a treasure chest full of candy and octopus tentacles spread across the courts. The proposal was brought by Oak Island resident Rafi Adi.

The full meeting agenda is available on the town’s website.

