Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County Schools names 2023-2024 educators of the year

Students walk through the hallway of their school.
Students walk through the hallway of their school.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 Educator of the Year Awards.

“NHCS recognized the winners at the annual Educator of the Year Celebration at Brooklyn Arts Center for their outstanding dedication and commitment to their students, schools, and communities,” states an NHCS announcement from Monday, May 8.

The winners of the elementary, middle school and high school Educator of the Year awards are:

  • Nikki Karnes at Masonboro Elementary School
  • Clary French at Williston Middle School
  • Fatima Sail at Ashley High School

Sail also was named Overall Educator of the Year, with NHCS writing in the announcement that “Ms. Sail’s dedication to her students and innovative teaching methods make her a role model for educators across the district.”

Christianne May from Castle Hayne Elementary School was named Principal of the Year.

“These educators represent the best of our school district, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication,” said Dr. Charles Foust, Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools. “Their commitment to their students and their schools inspires us all.”

Sail will receive $5,000 from Jeff Hovis of Intracoastal Realty, $350 from the Board of Education and $500 from Hendrick Toyota Wilmington. Karnes and French will also receive awards from the BOE and Toyota, and Principal May will receive $1,000.

All educators of the year will receive $100 from the BOE, 11 finalists will get another $150 and a HotWorx membership and principal finalists will receive $500. You can see the full list of awardees below:

Elementary

  • Ashley Sansing - Annie H. Snipes Academy of Arts and Design
  • Heidi Pfirman - Bradley Creek Elementary School
  • Chloe Mabe - Carolina Beach Elementary School
  • Angelica Hicks - Castle Hayne Elementary School
  • Jennifer Chetti - College Park Elementary School
  • Rebecca Long - College Road Early Childhood Center
  • Victoria Rexroad - Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center
  • Jaimie Lang - Dr. Hubert Eaton Sr. Elementary School
  • Collins Hewett - Dr. John Codington Elementary School
  • Ambie Hower - Edwin A. Alderman Elementary School
  • Kimberly Houser* - Edwin A. Anderson Elementary School
  • Ashley Keegan - Forest Hills Global Elementary
  • Cheryl Emmerich - Heyward C. Bellamy Elementary School
  • Whitney MacDaniel - Holly Tree Elementary School
  • Kasseady Beam - John J. Blair Elementary School
  • Jennifer Hinson - Lake Forest Academy
  • Kevin Murphy* - Mary C. Williams Elementary School
  • Kimberly Huene - Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center
  • Nikki Karnes* - Masonboro Elementary
  • Lacey Somech - Murrayville Elementary School
  • Danielle Smallwood* - Ogden Elementary School
  • Tommy Tarrant - Pine Valley Elementary School
  • Aubree Garcia - Porters Neck Elementary School
  • Kamica Morris - Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
  • Taylor Adams - Sunset Park Elementary
  • Tara Mulvey* - Winter Park Elementary School
  • Amy Pollard - Wrightsboro Elementary School
  • Sarah Holliday - Wrightsville Beach Elementary School

Middle School

  • Robert Roth - Charles P. Murray Middle School
  • Schala Harper - Emma B. Trask Middle School
  • Kelly Meddock - Holly Shelter Middle School
  • Jennifer Booth* - The International School at Gregory
  • Catherine Massa - JC Roe Center
  • Britt Rogers - M.C.S. Noble Middle School
  • Brittany Kontas - Myrtle Grove Middle School
  • Lori Roy* - Roland-Grise Middle School
  • Clary French* - Williston Middle School

High School

  • Erin Daniels - Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC
  • Tod Bonello - Emsley A. Laney High School
  • Fatima Sail* - Eugene Ashley High School
  • Daniel Walter - Isaac Bear Early College High School
  • Shaney Fersinger - John T. Hoggard High School
  • Taylor Henderson* - New Hanover High School
  • Gayle Woodcock* - Southeast Area Technical High School
  • Amanda Sharp-Royals - Wilmington Early College High School

Principals

  • Christianne May - Castle Hayne Elementary
  • Paul Slovik - Porters Neck Elementary
  • Diego Lehocky - Sunset Park Elementary

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Teen dies when hole, sand dune collapse at NC coast, officials say
Kenneth Alan Stout
Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office captures fugitive wanted in connection to WV murder case
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road

Latest News

One of over 100 slides first compiled in 1931 and found at the Burgwin-Wright House
Burgwin-Wright House lecture to highlight slides first compiled in 1931
Highway 6: White Lake Water Festival
White Lake Water Festival to feature concerts, parade, vendors and more
Crews in Surf City were called out to a home on Sunday, May 7, to help out a cat who got stuck...
Surf City firefighters save cat stuck under floorboards after shower remodel
The Carousel Center
Carousel Center announces sextortion documentary screenings with panel discussions