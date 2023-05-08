New Hanover County Schools names 2023-2024 educators of the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 Educator of the Year Awards.

“NHCS recognized the winners at the annual Educator of the Year Celebration at Brooklyn Arts Center for their outstanding dedication and commitment to their students, schools, and communities,” states an NHCS announcement from Monday, May 8.

The winners of the elementary, middle school and high school Educator of the Year awards are:

Nikki Karnes at Masonboro Elementary School

Clary French at Williston Middle School

Fatima Sail at Ashley High School

Sail also was named Overall Educator of the Year, with NHCS writing in the announcement that “Ms. Sail’s dedication to her students and innovative teaching methods make her a role model for educators across the district.”

Christianne May from Castle Hayne Elementary School was named Principal of the Year.

“These educators represent the best of our school district, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication,” said Dr. Charles Foust, Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools. “Their commitment to their students and their schools inspires us all.”

Sail will receive $5,000 from Jeff Hovis of Intracoastal Realty, $350 from the Board of Education and $500 from Hendrick Toyota Wilmington. Karnes and French will also receive awards from the BOE and Toyota, and Principal May will receive $1,000.

All educators of the year will receive $100 from the BOE, 11 finalists will get another $150 and a HotWorx membership and principal finalists will receive $500. You can see the full list of awardees below:

Elementary

Ashley Sansing - Annie H. Snipes Academy of Arts and Design

Heidi Pfirman - Bradley Creek Elementary School

Chloe Mabe - Carolina Beach Elementary School

Angelica Hicks - Castle Hayne Elementary School

Jennifer Chetti - College Park Elementary School

Rebecca Long - College Road Early Childhood Center

Victoria Rexroad - Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center

Jaimie Lang - Dr. Hubert Eaton Sr. Elementary School

Collins Hewett - Dr. John Codington Elementary School

Ambie Hower - Edwin A. Alderman Elementary School

Kimberly Houser* - Edwin A. Anderson Elementary School

Ashley Keegan - Forest Hills Global Elementary

Cheryl Emmerich - Heyward C. Bellamy Elementary School

Whitney MacDaniel - Holly Tree Elementary School

Kasseady Beam - John J. Blair Elementary School

Jennifer Hinson - Lake Forest Academy

Kevin Murphy* - Mary C. Williams Elementary School

Kimberly Huene - Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center

Nikki Karnes* - Masonboro Elementary

Lacey Somech - Murrayville Elementary School

Danielle Smallwood* - Ogden Elementary School

Tommy Tarrant - Pine Valley Elementary School

Aubree Garcia - Porters Neck Elementary School

Kamica Morris - Rachel Freeman School of Engineering

Taylor Adams - Sunset Park Elementary

Tara Mulvey* - Winter Park Elementary School

Amy Pollard - Wrightsboro Elementary School

Sarah Holliday - Wrightsville Beach Elementary School

Middle School

Robert Roth - Charles P. Murray Middle School

Schala Harper - Emma B. Trask Middle School

Kelly Meddock - Holly Shelter Middle School

Jennifer Booth* - The International School at Gregory

Catherine Massa - JC Roe Center

Britt Rogers - M.C.S. Noble Middle School

Brittany Kontas - Myrtle Grove Middle School

Lori Roy* - Roland-Grise Middle School

Clary French* - Williston Middle School

High School

Erin Daniels - Career Readiness Academy at Mosley PLC

Tod Bonello - Emsley A. Laney High School

Fatima Sail* - Eugene Ashley High School

Daniel Walter - Isaac Bear Early College High School

Shaney Fersinger - John T. Hoggard High School

Taylor Henderson* - New Hanover High School

Gayle Woodcock* - Southeast Area Technical High School

Amanda Sharp-Royals - Wilmington Early College High School

Principals

Christianne May - Castle Hayne Elementary

Paul Slovik - Porters Neck Elementary

Diego Lehocky - Sunset Park Elementary

