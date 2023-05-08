Senior Connect
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher recruiting volunteers for waterway cleanup

Cape Fear River Watch kayakers
Cape Fear River Watch kayakers(NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, Cape Fear River Watch)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is working with the Cape Fear River Watch to recruit volunteers for a trash cleanup at the 2023 Party for the Planet on Saturday, May 13.

The cleanup will occur from 9 to 11 a.m. at two locations.

“The aquatic cleanup meeting spot is at N. 11th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. The cleanup will include kayaks for volunteers and the option of bringing your own kayak (BYOK). The land cleanup spot is at the intersection of N. 13th Street and Rankin Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Volunteers should wear waterproof boots as accessing the area will require walking through the creek,” states an announcement from the aquarium.

Staff will provide trash pickers, bags, safety vests and gloves at both locations, and the aquarium team will serve donuts and coffee to show appreciation for the volunteers. The aquarium also asks volunteers to bring reusable water bottles and use environmentally friendly sunscreen and/or bug repellant.

“Partnering with Cape Fear River Watch for Party for the Planet is a great way to leverage our collective focus on the environment to make a real difference while inspiring the community to take action on this cleanup day and every day,” said Casey Radley, environmental educator at NCAFF.

You can sign up to volunteer via the CFRW website and keep up with potential cancellations due to weather on the CFRW Facebook and Twitter pages.

