Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receives $15,000 grant

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard
Mother Hubbard's Cupboard(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard has received a $15,000 grant from the Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation, per an announcement on May 4.

The grant will go towards Mother Hubbard’s continued services and food costs for its senior clients.

“Last year we provided food for 48,176 individuals, 26% of these clients were senior citizens. As the price of food continues to rise, so do our number of clients,” said Roxann Lansdowne, executive director and board chair of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard. “We thank the The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation for helping us feed our seniors.”

Volunteers with Mother Hubbard’s serve hungry people in the local area by distributing emergency food.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many teens are waiting to get their driver's license. It seemed like a good time to brush up on...
New teen driver law changes to take effect in N.C. on Monday
Top Row from left to right: Detention staff Dakoda Walker Rabon and Kenneth James Smith, and...
Bladen County jail staff accused of smuggling drugs to inmates
Roadway cleared following vehicle crash at Shipyard Boulevard and S. College Road
Vincent Matthew Gagliano
Wilmington police locate missing man
Peaches Lynette Lockamy
Bladen County woman charged in connection to home invasion

Latest News

Firefighters in Surf City, NC help save a cat stuck in the floorboards
Surf City firefighters save cat stuck under floorboards after shower remodel
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC spring 2023 commencement set for May 12
Approximately 40,000 pounds of food were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day...
New food bank opens doors in Wilmington, receives large donation to help kickstart operations
Approximately 40,000 pounds of food were donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day...
Wilmington food bank opens doors to new facility, receives large donation to help kickstart operations