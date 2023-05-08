Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receives $15,000 grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard has received a $15,000 grant from the Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation, per an announcement on May 4.

The grant will go towards Mother Hubbard’s continued services and food costs for its senior clients.

“Last year we provided food for 48,176 individuals, 26% of these clients were senior citizens. As the price of food continues to rise, so do our number of clients,” said Roxann Lansdowne, executive director and board chair of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard. “We thank the The Catherine Kennedy Home Foundation for helping us feed our seniors.”

Volunteers with Mother Hubbard’s serve hungry people in the local area by distributing emergency food.

