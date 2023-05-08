Senior Connect
“Life is never going to be the same:” Tow truck driver on road to recovery after being hit by car while working on U.S. 17

By Zach Solon
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - What started out as a normal day for Brunswick County Tow Truck Driver John Bennette quickly changed when he was hit by a car along U.S. 17 near Ocean Isle Beach Road.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Bennette was working to tow a car involved in a previous crash around 5:30 p.m. when another driver hit him.

“We went from being a normal family, you know, with my husband doing the towing and me teaching and everything was fine,” said Bennette’s wife, Kaye. “I was upstate at a conference and, in the blink of an eye, the whole world changed.”

Bennette is in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Kaye Bennette says she never expected something like this to happen to her husband.

“My husband is always the one that stresses that you’ve got to wear your safety equipment, you’ve got to have your lights on,” she said. “He’s always so safe and he tries so hard to not be part of that statistic.”

Kaye Bennette touts the importance of North Carolina’s “Move Over Law,” which requires drivers to slow down for emergency workers on the side of a two-lane highway, and slow down and move over on a multi-lane highway.

“We have stickers on our trucks. We’re a member of the “Slow Down, Move Over” movement on Facebook. We’ve attended funerals of other tow truck drivers who have passed away due to this craziness. It’s just, there’s no reason not to move over,” she said.

Brian Gomes from Sunset Beach is charged with DWI and Felony Hit and Run in connection with the incident. Bennette pleads with all drivers to protect those working along the state’s highways.

“Please slow down and move over because that person has a family who wants them to come home,” she said. “Our lives are never going to be the same. Even though John is alive, life is never going to be the same.”

Gomes is no longer in custody. He was arrested and given a $25,000 unsecured bond, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

