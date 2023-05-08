Here We Grow: Wilmington restaurant and bar scene are cooking and brewing up some new locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With more people and development coming to southeastern North Carolina, more and more restaurants and watering holes are popping up too.

Wilmington has quickly become a food destination, with Yelp recently ranking the Port City in the top 10 for best small foodie cities, but your new favorite place to eat was likely a labor of love getting off the ground.

“It’s a lot of work and definitely takes a lot of time,” Tap Yard owner Zack Medford said.

The process of finding the right location, construction, buying equipment and getting permits can be a recipe for frustration. After that process, you then need an idea to separate you from the rest of the pack.

Zack Medford’s new Tap Yard does just that.

“For many years, I’ve always wanted to bring an outdoor really focus concept,” Medford said.

Situated inside an old greenhouse in the Cargo District, it gives new meaning to the old term Biergarten.

“The big thing we are emphasizing when it comes to a beer garden is we want to be a garden first and then we have the beer,” Medford said.

Similar to planting a seed and watching it grow opening the “Tap Yard” won’t happen overnight.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but we wanted to get the word out, we will be here soon,” Medford said.

Southeastern North Carolina has grown into a destination for craft beer lovers with more than two dozen breweries currently operating.

Guy Gulutz looks forward to throwing his hat in the ring with the new By the Beach Brewing.

“We’re going to have five beers on tap when we start and then we are going to grow to about 14 beers,” By The Beach Brewing owner Guy Gulutz said.

By the Beach won’t just brew beer; it will be a coffee shop too. For Gulutz, the thrill of creating something completely different helped along the rough road to opening.

“There’s nobody out there saying you need to do this and this, it really has been let me find out a trial-and-error process, " Gulutz said.

Cooking from the heart will take on new meaning at Chef Sunny Gerhart’s new restaurant Olivero.

Taking chances in the kitchen has led to a successful restaurant in Raleigh, a James Beard award nomination and the new Olivero restaurant on the corner of Castle and Third Streets.

“Olivero will have an Italian, Spanish and New Orleans vibe,” Gerhart said. “We will have handcrafted pasta, explore some food from Spain, and we also have a beautifully handcrafted woodfire grill for pizzas.”

“Olivero is my mother’s maiden name, so with the name we are honoring my mother.”

Joining Wilmington’s growing restaurant family has been years in the making, but Olivero is finally hitting the finishing line.

“I’m just excited to be here in the neighborhood, I think being a part of downtown is really important,” Gerhart said.

These three upcoming business owners hope the community’s appetite is ready for them as well.

Each of these businesses hope to be up and running in the coming months, and WECT will keep you posted on official opening dates.

