First Alert Forecast: May turns up the heat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is looking very toasty across the Cape Fear Region right through Tuesday. Expect daily high temperatures in the 80s to locally near 90 on the mainland and a muggy overnight period of 60s to near 70 in between. Sun will aid in the heating, of course, and so will breezy west and southwest winds. Chances for a cooling shower or gusty storm to pop up will operate near 40% for Monday and again near 40% with an approaching cold front Tuesday.

To start the week: forecast confidence for toasty sunshine and warm, gusty winds is quite high. Though confidence in storms is not as high, we'll be watching the radar closely for any ones to pop up - especially but not exclusively along an approaching cold front later Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/WFas8NFxPK — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) May 8, 2023

After the front, expect a spell of seasonable 70s and lower 80s for daily highs later in the week.

