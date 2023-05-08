Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: May turns up the heat

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast is looking very toasty across the Cape Fear Region right through Tuesday. Expect daily high temperatures in the 80s to locally near 90 on the mainland and a muggy overnight period of 60s to near 70 in between. Sun will aid in the heating, of course, and so will breezy west and southwest winds. Chances for a cooling shower or gusty storm to pop up will operate near 40% for Monday and again near 40% with an approaching cold front Tuesday.

After the front, expect a spell of seasonable 70s and lower 80s for daily highs later in the week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

