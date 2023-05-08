Senior Connect
FDA recalls some at-home COVID-19 tests over possible bacteria risk

According to the FDA, this recall pertains to certain lots of the SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home tests distributed by Roche Diagnostics.
Officials with the FDA said they have concerns about possible bacterial contamination in the test's liquid solution.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people who still have the at-home COVID-19 tests that some of them need to be thrown out.

According to the FDA, this recall pertains to certain lots of the SD Biosensor Pilot COVID-19 At-Home tests distributed by Roche Diagnostics.

Officials with the FDA said they have concerns about possible bacterial contamination in the test’s liquid solution.

The FDA is saying that half a million of these tests went to CVS Health, while another 16,000 went to Amazon. Officials claim none of the tests were distributed through the federal government.

Anyone who has one of the recalled test kits should throw it in the trash. People should not pour the liquid down the drain.

The entire list of recalled lot numbers can be found here.

